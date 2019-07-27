|
|
(News story) Sister Mary Lou DeBauche, who devoted her life to fighting for those who could not fight for themselves, died July 18 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was 74.
Her death came after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - also known as Lou Gehrig's disease - family and friends said.
The name by which she became known in religion, Sister Helen Louise, was chosen to honor her parents.
During her earlier years, she graduated from the school at St. Louis Parish, St. Ursula Academy, and completed one year at Aquinas College before entering the Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart in September of 1963.
She received a bachelor's degree from the former Mary Manse College, a master of religious education degree from Seattle University, and a master of science in social administration degree from Case Western Reserve University. She became a licensed independent clinical social worker, after which she worked in counseling.
Sister Mary Lou taught in the schools of Rosary Cathedral, St. Agnes, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and St. Thomas Aquinas parishes, and at St. Angela Hall, all in Toledo.
For six years, she was a pastoral associate at St. Michael's Ridge and then became director of religious education. She was pastoral associate at St. Joseph Parish in Galion, Ohio, for two years.
Although she loved teaching, social work was Sister Mary Lou's true passion.
"I experienced her as someone who accepted people as they are, with no judgment," said her friend and former co-worker, Sister Leanee Kerschner.
Choosing to fight for social justice and those with addictions, Sister Mary Lou was a member of various ministry teams that serve the Lucas County jail, the Toledo Correctional Institution, the Toledo Correctional Treatment Facility, and prisons in Lima, Mansfield, and Madison County, Ohio.
"She was willing to share her vulnerability with the men there and our team," said Sister Leanee.
Sister Mary Lou retired in 2009 from Firelands Regional Medical Center after 18 years as an addictions and mental health therapist. She formerly worked for Sandusky Valley Center.
Born in East Toledo on July 27, 1944, to Louis George and Mary Helen Nash DeBauche, Sister Mary Lou was very big on family while she was growing up. Being the oldest of five children, it was often her responsibility to look after her siblings while her parents were at work, her sister Terrie Smith said.
"Our parents raised us to believe that service to others was very important," Ms. Smith said.
In Sister Mary Lou's spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors as well as picnicking by the river with her friends and family. But what lit up her world were her two great-nieces Kalia and Lucy, Ms. Smith said.
Surviving are her sisters Bette Lewicke and Terrie Smith, and brothers Thomas and Michael DeBache.
A funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ursuline Center. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
Tributes are suggested to the Ursuline Convent.
This is a news story by Isaac Flowers. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6086.
Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019