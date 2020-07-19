Mary Lou Johnson



On July 14th, 2020, Mary Lou Johnson was called to tend God's Gardens in Heaven, Mary Lou was known for her beautiful flower gardens and amazing arts and crafts. Perhaps you're lucky enough to have a piece in a special place to remember her love and talents. Mary Lou worked for the Toledo Trust Company before quitting to raise her two children. Later she was employed by Jobst Inst., where she collected a very special group of friends. Mary Lou was liked by everybody she met and had many fun, loving friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Laureen Johnson; son, Scott D. Johnson; brother, Louis "Bub" (Ruth) Lesinski; niece, Rhonda (Sparks) Moore and dogs, Mandy and Melodey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Lesinski; husband, Roland "Bub" Johnson and many fur babies.



Mary Lou felt compelled to attend family and friends' memorials; however, she never wanted one for herself. Due to the coronavirus and her wishes there will be no memorial service. Instead of flowers or donations, Please purchase a house plant or a perennial to care for and place it in a special place to remember her by.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store