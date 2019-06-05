Mary Lou Lane



Mary Lou Lane, 90 years of Maumee, Ohio, died June 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born on October 3, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Alma (Cessna) Benington. She was employed for many years at First Federal Savings and Loan, Glendale branch.



After retirement, Mary Lou and her husband of 64 years spent the winters in Fort Myers, Florida for 21 years.



Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Robert (Joyce) of Toledo, Ronald (Theresa) of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Shannon, Aaron and Brent; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John (Sharon) of Florida; and sister-in-law, Ardella Lane of Petersburg, Michigan. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, son Russell; parents, brother, George and sister, Josephine.



There will be no visitation or services.



There will be a gathering of friends and family on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Waterside Clubhouse, 7068 Longwater Drive, Maumee, Ohio 43537.



The family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary Lou to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.



To leave a special message for Mary Lou's family please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary