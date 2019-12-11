Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
425 Thurstin Ave
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
425 Thurstin Ave.
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Marsh


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Marsh Obituary
Mary Lou Marsh

Mary Lou Marsh, age 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1929 in Bowling Green to Marshall and Margaret (Mariner) Sherer.

Mary Lou grew up in Bowling Green and greatly enjoyed her active life in the community. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and the Ohio University.

After college, Mary Lou worked for the Wood County Welfare Department serving as a case worker and at the former orphanage, and then over the years she enjoyed making a home for her five children and husband Dick.

She was a life-long BGSU Falcon fan, and together with Dick was an organizer and founding member of the Falcon Club. In their retirement years, Dick and Mary Lou enjoyed spending their summers at Lake Erie with their family, and winters in Naples, Florida. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Beth Bils, Julie Marsh, Melissa (Buzz) Weinert, Becky (Chris) Dill, and son, Michael (Terri) Marsh, all of Bowling Green., as well as 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, after enjoying 62 years of marriage together, as well as her parents, and her brother James M. Sherer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 425 Thurstin Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio. Father Jason Kahle will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Bowling Green City Schools Foundation or the Wood County Hospital Foundation or the church.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -