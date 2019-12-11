|
|
Mary Lou Marsh
Mary Lou Marsh, age 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1929 in Bowling Green to Marshall and Margaret (Mariner) Sherer.
Mary Lou grew up in Bowling Green and greatly enjoyed her active life in the community. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and the Ohio University.
After college, Mary Lou worked for the Wood County Welfare Department serving as a case worker and at the former orphanage, and then over the years she enjoyed making a home for her five children and husband Dick.
She was a life-long BGSU Falcon fan, and together with Dick was an organizer and founding member of the Falcon Club. In their retirement years, Dick and Mary Lou enjoyed spending their summers at Lake Erie with their family, and winters in Naples, Florida. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Beth Bils, Julie Marsh, Melissa (Buzz) Weinert, Becky (Chris) Dill, and son, Michael (Terri) Marsh, all of Bowling Green., as well as 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, after enjoying 62 years of marriage together, as well as her parents, and her brother James M. Sherer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 425 Thurstin Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio. Father Jason Kahle will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Bowling Green City Schools Foundation or the Wood County Hospital Foundation or the church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019