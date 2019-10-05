Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Lou Meyer


1932 - 2019
Mary Lou Meyer Obituary
Mary Lou Meyer

Mary Lou Meyer, age 87, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at Manor of Perrysburg on October 1, 2019. She was born to Russell and Lucille (Rober) Gardner on July 13, 1932. Mary was employed in food service by several companies.

Mary is survived by her five sons, Jeffrey (Cindi), Ricky (Marilyn), Brian (Paula), Craig, and Timothy Meyer; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Meyer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Forest Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at Manor of Perrysburg. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 5, 2019
