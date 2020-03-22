Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Mary Lou (Meyer) Mitchell


1939 - 2020
Mary Lou (Meyer) Mitchell Obituary
Mary Lou (Meyer) Mitchell

1939 - 2020

Mary Lou was born to Edmund and Martha (Bergstedt) Meyer on September 10, 1939, in Toledo and went to be with The Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Mary attended Scott High School and The Salvation Army and then was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for the last 31 years.

She met the love of her life, LeRoy Mitchell while working as usher & usherette at The Valentine Theater and they married on March 28, 1959. Together they had two children, Lisa and Edward. Lee preceded her in death in 1992 and Eddie in 2017.

Mary Lou was a volunteer throughout her lifetime. Some of the many ways were drama coach, camp counselor, den mother, and Sunday school teacher, to name just a few. She worked for Hilebrand Electronics (Muzak), Dr. Robert Julius, Frische Mullen, Partners in Home Health Care, Dr. Thomas Goodin and when she retired she provided childcare in her home… definitely her favorite job of all.

Mary cherished the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting gatherings, sharing the pool, playing cards and scrabble, sewing, camping, bowling, traveling, and scrapbooking. She was well known for her baking talent.

Also preceding her in death; her parents; brothers, Richard (Elizabeth) and Ronald (Molly); sisters, Joanne (Raymond) Schwandt and Shirley (David) Grow and an infant sister, Jeanette; mother and father in law, Vaughn and Victoria McCourt; 19 brothers and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Walker; daughter-in-law Mary F. Mitchell; grandchildren, Lucas (Amy), Allen (Alison), Charles (Kellie), Lee Madeline (Jacob); great grandchildren, Henry, Eleanore, Lucienne, Olivia and Arwen; sister, Madeline Meyer; brother, Edmund (Janet) Meyer, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Vera Oates, Gertrude Mitchell and the McCourt family, Susan (Frank) Taylor, Vaughn (Darlene), Becky Mansel, Kevin; and oh, so many nieces, nephews, and friends!

Friends and family can honor the memory of Mary Lou with contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church Toledo or The Salvation Army.

Following a private service at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
