|
|
Mary Lou (Meyer) Mitchell
1939 - 2020
Mary Lou was born to Edmund and Martha (Bergstedt) Meyer on September 10, 1939 in Toledo and went to be with The Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She married the love of her life, LeRoy Mitchell on March 28, 1959. They had two children, Lisa and Edward. Lee preceded her in death in 1992 and Eddie in 2017.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; 4 siblings; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Walker; daughter-in-law, Mary F. Mitchell; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Madeline Meyer; brother, Edmund (Janet) Meyer, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Vera Oates, Gertrude Mitchell; the McCourt family, Susan (Frank) Taylor, Vaughn, Becky Mansel, Kevin; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends!
To honor her memory, you can make contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church Toledo or The Salvation Army.
Private services will be at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania on Saturday, March 28, 2020, followed by internment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020