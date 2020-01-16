|
Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr
Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr, 87 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
The daughter of Wayne and Wilma (Poulin) Keefe she was born on November 22, 1932, in Toledo, OH.
She is survived by her sons, Phil (Karen) Mohr and Steve (Teresa) Mohr and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by the funeral mass in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12 Noon. Private entombment will take place in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Promedica Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020