Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr Obituary
Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr

Mary Lou (Keefe) Mohr, 87 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The daughter of Wayne and Wilma (Poulin) Keefe she was born on November 22, 1932, in Toledo, OH.

She is survived by her sons, Phil (Karen) Mohr and Steve (Teresa) Mohr and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by the funeral mass in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12 Noon. Private entombment will take place in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Promedica Hospice.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -