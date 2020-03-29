|
|
Mary Louise Bezeau
Mary Louise 93 years ago, was delivered to the loving arms of Charles Gorman Sigrist and Lucy Virginia Laughlin-Sigrist in May 1926, on the 27th or 26th, in Bridgeport Ohio. Her big brother Charles Joseph Sigrist (Shirley) was her first playmate. She would also have a little brother Sherrill Bernard Sigrist (Sharon) following her around to report any moves she made. Sister Martha Lou Sigrist-Engelhardt (Frank) would be her cheerleader in life, supporting and encouraging her all through her life. All including beloved sister-in-law Suzette Sigrist would precede her in death. Louise attended Waite High School, and started working for William Bezeau and Adeline Mae Dull-Bezeau at "Bill's Market" on Fassett and Utah. She also worked for Kinsley Electric, Libbey Glass, Tiedtke's, Bargin City, Gray Drugs and Cook United as a housewares manager.
Corresponding with William's son, who was in the Army, would lead her to marrying, "the last man on earth," LaVerne Albert Bezeau. Their adventure lasting 50 years until his death. Together they helped raise 4 children, 14, grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and great-great-grandkids.
As with all epic love stories they had their share of tragedies. Vietnam would claim the life of her oldest son, PFC Rick WIlliam Bezeau on May 12, 1968, Mother's day. The eldest daughter, Anita Mae Bezeau-Flynn-Farnham (Don) preceded her in death, along with three grandchildren, Robert Flynn, Robin Suzette Flynn and Rique Suzette Flynn.
Due to the treatment of Vietnam vets and their families, they would move to Fayette, Ohio. There she was blessed with the lifelong friendship of Jim and Maxine Crawford, and Tim and Julie Ludamen. She loved camping, fishing, cooking, time spent with family, friends and a good book.
Mom you had a good long run. So with love, those of us left will celebrate your life and hold your memory. Your son Larry Gorman Bezeau (Maggie), Daughter Sandra Lou Bezeau-Globig-Sutton (Keith), and Sherry and Nick Lee, along with that ever growing family tree.
In the autumn of Mom's life, one of her greatest joys, Jordana Nichelle Brown, (Dani) (Bean) remember GG loves you, "A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck means I - Love -- You." Out of our sight and in the presence of God, on March 26, 2020 we have one more angel to look over us.
Visitation and Services for Mary Louise will be private due to the current environment surrounding the Coronavirus. Please continue to support Mary Louise's family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on the "Share Memories" tab above.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kristen Bodine-Zeller, ProMedica Hospice for giving dignity in death and the four angels they sent us, Terry, Ashton, Kelly and Ann. In lieu of flowers consider donations in her great grandson's name Justin Corey Mauder to the Children Sunshine Home or in her name to ProMedica Hospice.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020