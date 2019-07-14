Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Hagan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Hagan Obituary
Mary Louise Hagan

Mary Lou Hagan, 90, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Kingston Residence of Sylvania. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on July 8, 1929 to Agnes and Norman Waldvogel.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was part of the Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was employed as a legal secretary for several Toledo firms. She was an avid lover al all animals. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who touched many people's hearts.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) Gunzenhaeuser, Thomas (Mary) Hagan, Mary Pat (Jim) Swindeman, Daniel (Debbie) Hagan; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, John, infant son, Joseph and brother John Waldvogel;.

Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Kingston Residence and hospice.

Friends are welcome to visit on Monday July 15, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Friends may also visit after 10:00am on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. where the Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family askes that memorial donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now