Mary Lou Hagan, 90, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Kingston Residence of Sylvania. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on July 8, 1929 to Agnes and Norman Waldvogel.



Mary Lou was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was part of the Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was employed as a legal secretary for several Toledo firms. She was an avid lover al all animals. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who touched many people's hearts.



She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) Gunzenhaeuser, Thomas (Mary) Hagan, Mary Pat (Jim) Swindeman, Daniel (Debbie) Hagan; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, John, infant son, Joseph and brother John Waldvogel;.



Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Kingston Residence and hospice.



Friends are welcome to visit on Monday July 15, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Friends may also visit after 10:00am on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. where the Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family askes that memorial donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019