Mary Louise (Orians) Hahn



On Monday, March 25, 2019, Mary Lou Hahn, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Mary Lou was born June 2, 1962 in Tiffin, Ohio to James and Anita Orians. She was a 1980 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph High School. She received her medical assistant degree from The University of Toledo and worked as an office manager for Jobst Vascular. On August 21, 1992 she married the love of her life, Steven Hahn. On that day she also became Mom to her two daughters Corey and Laura.



Mary Lou never met a person she didn't like. To know her was to love her. She had a passion for thrift store shopping, riding the motorcycle with her husband, watching the Cincinnati Reds and spending time with her family. She was known for her contagious smile, warm heart and kind soul.



Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, James Orians and nephew, Benjamin Orians. She is survived by her husband Steven Hahn, her mother Anita Orians, her daughters Corey (Zack) Holmes and Laura (David) Vargo, her sister Kathy (Michael) Cook, brother James (Lori) Orians, her nephews Aaron, Daniel, Nathan Cook and Sam and Lucas Orians and niece Kiley Cook, her grandchildren Christian and Joshua L'Abbe and Connor Holmes and many other family and friends.



Funeral service and burial will be private. Friends may call from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Saturday March 30 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43613.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lou's name be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence for the wonderful care she received.



Condolences for Mary Lou's family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary