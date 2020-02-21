Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Chapel at Ohio Living Swan Creek

Mary Louise (Maier) Hermiller


1932 - 2020
Mary Louise (Maier) Hermiller Obituary
Mary Louise (Maier) Hermiller

Mary Lou Hermiller, 87, of Toledo Ohio passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Born June 7, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Arthur Maier and Barbara Hartman Maier.

On August 20, 1956 she married Joseph Hermiller in Toledo, Ohio.

Mary Lou graduated from St. Ursula Academy in Toledo, and earned a Bachelors degree from Mary Manse College and Master of Liberal Studies degree from the University of Toledo.

Mary Lou was an artist, working in a variety of venues. Initially she worked in graphic arts for Owens-Illinois, the Toledo Public Library, and the Toledo Public Schools. Later she specialized in crafts, in particular creating message banners, which she sold as a member of the Toledo Craftsman Guild.

Throughout her life, Mary Lou was a keen traveler. She shared her husband's interest in American history, and traveled with him to historical sites around the country and the world.

Mary Lou also avidly researched her family's genealogy. She wrote three books on the genealogy of various branches of the Hermiller and Maier families.

In her later years, she enjoyed being an active member of the Ohio Living Swan Creek community, where she followed contemporary politics, played card and board games with family and friends, and was known as a trivia expert.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and is survived by her three children, James (Dixie) Hermiller of Brownsburg, Indiana, Thomas (Dawn) Hermiller of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and Susan Hermiller (Mark Brittenham), of Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as her brother William Maier; niece Carol (Corrie) Bergeron; and two step-grandchildren, Sara Ingram (Steven Suttman) and Jake (Tracy) Ingram.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 Reynolds Rd, on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Reed Chapel at Ohio Living Swan Creek. Internment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2020
