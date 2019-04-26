Dr. Mary Louise Oakes 1937-2019



Dr. Mary Louise Oakes, 82, passed away April 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the union of Hillary Johnson and Harry Session on August 2, 1937 in Yazoo City, Mississippi. She began her walk with the Lord at a very early age having been baptized in the Mississippi River at the age of 6. Dr. Oakes was the widow of Rev. William Columbus Oakes and was First Lady of New Home Baptist Church. She served as First Lady until the passing of Rev. Oakes. Her current membership is The Cross Church. Dr. Oakes was educated at Yazoo City High School #2, Alcorn State University, Lorman, Mississippi, Mary Manse College, Toledo, Ohio, and the University of Toledo where she received her Doctorate in Education. Dr. Oakes worked 46 years for Toledo Public Schools and was the Superintendent of Mental Retardation for the State of Ohio. In addition, Dr. Oakes was caring, giving, humble and dedicated person for helping "Fallen Humanity". Dr.Oakes once stated that her life has been contained, sustained and maintained by one major force and that is God. Dr. Oakes served as Church School Teacher, Secretary, Clerk, Baptist Training Union Teacher, Nurse's Aide, Workshop Presenter Grant Writer, Teachers Supervisor. She had a BA-Born Again Christian, Member of the Top Ladies, Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Member of Toledo Negro and Professional Women's Club, Past President of the Toledo Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows Inc and Dean of Christian Education for the Ohio Association of Ministers Wives and Widows, served 5 years as chairman of the Board of Catherine S. Eberly Center at the University of Toledo. She earned four college degrees, wrote three books of which two were published.



She was preceded in death by parents Hillary Johnson and Henry Johnson Sr.,



sister Bernice Johnson, brothers Henry Johnson Jr, Joe Lynn Session, cousinsLouise Ball and Katie Thomas.



She is survived by daughter Hilda Harris, grandson Lincoln Harris, sister Mattie L Taylor, special friends Pearlie Mae Wiggins and Laura Ross, "inherited" daughter Deborah Williams and her son Dustin Williams and a host of other relatives and kind friends. The family of Mary Louise gives special thanks, to the Johnson and Trammler Families, Jeanette and Cynthia Ball, Silas Hobbs and the Hobbs family, the Session Family, ProMedica Hospice and Nicholas Lopez MD.



Visitation will be Sunday 3-6:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, family hour Monday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. First Baptist Church 10202 Angola Road Swanton, OH, Rev. Jerome McCaster pastor and officiant, eulogist Rev. Michael Prince pastor of The Cross Church.



