Mary Love Garnett Bush



Mary Love Garnett Bush entered her heavenly resting place peacefully on August 5, 2020, at Hospice Northwest Ohio.



Born in Clarksville, TN on August 18, 1932 to Bowling and Naomi Garnett, her family moved to Ohio around 1935. She graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1951. August 11, 1951, she married Lee E. Bush, Sr. To that union was born Lee Jr., Calvin and Daniel. Mary worked many places including Valleywood Country and the Ohio Youth Commission/Maumee Youth Camp. Mary was a foster parent and adopted one of her foster children (James). Mary was one of the oldest and founding members of Love Missionary Baptist Church where she served under Reverend Theodore Bennett. Her current pastor is Reverend Clark K. Morgan. Mary participated as an usher, a clerk and in the Nurses Guild. She also helped to coordinate events around the church like the style shows and Tom Thumb weddings. Outside of church, Mary participated in the Nannie Smith Women's Federated Club. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing.



Mary leaves to cherish her memory, sons Lee E. Bush, Jr., and Daniel A. (Patricia) Bush Sr.; foster son, James; sisters, Lottie Williams, Ellen Garnett and Willa Lee Thomas; granddaughter, Mikita Bush; grandsons, Daniel McLane, Anthony (Krystal) Bush, Jermayne Bush, Alexander Bush, and Daniel Bush, Jr., and a host of great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; special niece, Lottie Sherife-Kekulah; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Special thanks to the staff of Spring Meadows Nursing Home and Hospice Northwest Ohio for their special and compassionate care. Outdoor memorial planned at Love Baptist, 10050 Angola Rd, Swanton, OH,43558, on Saturday, August 22nd at Noon.





