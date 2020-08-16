1/1
Mary Love (Garnett) Bush
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Love Garnett Bush

Mary Love Garnett Bush entered her heavenly resting place peacefully on August 5, 2020, at Hospice Northwest Ohio.

Born in Clarksville, TN on August 18, 1932 to Bowling and Naomi Garnett, her family moved to Ohio around 1935. She graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1951. August 11, 1951, she married Lee E. Bush, Sr. To that union was born Lee Jr., Calvin and Daniel. Mary worked many places including Valleywood Country and the Ohio Youth Commission/Maumee Youth Camp. Mary was a foster parent and adopted one of her foster children (James). Mary was one of the oldest and founding members of Love Missionary Baptist Church where she served under Reverend Theodore Bennett. Her current pastor is Reverend Clark K. Morgan. Mary participated as an usher, a clerk and in the Nurses Guild. She also helped to coordinate events around the church like the style shows and Tom Thumb weddings. Outside of church, Mary participated in the Nannie Smith Women's Federated Club. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, sons Lee E. Bush, Jr., and Daniel A. (Patricia) Bush Sr.; foster son, James; sisters, Lottie Williams, Ellen Garnett and Willa Lee Thomas; granddaughter, Mikita Bush; grandsons, Daniel McLane, Anthony (Krystal) Bush, Jermayne Bush, Alexander Bush, and Daniel Bush, Jr., and a host of great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; special niece, Lottie Sherife-Kekulah; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Special thanks to the staff of Spring Meadows Nursing Home and Hospice Northwest Ohio for their special and compassionate care. Outdoor memorial planned at Love Baptist, 10050 Angola Rd, Swanton, OH,43558, on Saturday, August 22nd at Noon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Love Baptist
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved