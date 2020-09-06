Mary Lynn Armstrong-TaylorMary Lynn Armstrong-Taylor, affectionately known as Ms. Lynn, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by loving family.Lynn is survived by her loving children, Linda Armstrong-Boles, Carl Armstrong and Meredith Capps; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Wright; beloved as sons, Dennis Pernell and Michael Dent; special cousin, Joyce Neal; sisters-in-law, Gladys Blanton and Mary Armstrong; and a host of other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 husbands; daughters, Karen Branch-McNeal and Rhonda Spearman; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.The family had visitation on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services were private for family at St. Mark Baptist Church. Interment will be private at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Ohio Living Hospice, especially Celina McAllister and to Dr. Stacy Bowen for all of their love, care and support given to Lynn and our family through this difficult time.Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Lynn are asked to consider the Cherry Street Mission.To leave a special message for Lynn's family, please visit