Mary Lynn Roth
Mary Lynn Roth

Mary Lynn Roth, 72, passed away on November 29, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, after a long illness. Mary Lynn was born in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Erma Roth on November 21, 1948. She grew up in the south end, known as Darby, because of the strong Irish ethnicity. She graduated from McAuley High School in 1966. Mary Lynn had a magnanimous heart and she enjoyed spending time with her siblings and their families. She particularly enjoyed celebrating the major holidays when all of the family were invited and welcomed at her sister, Sharon's, home. Mary Lynn lived 29 years in the Immaculate Conception Parish and then joined Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in 1988 where she volunteered and enjoyed working bingo. She retired from Hinkle Manufacturing.

Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, George and Erma; her brothers, Jim (Rachel) and Joe (Sarah) and her sisters, Mary Pat and Patricia Mary. She is survived by her siblings, Tom, Jack (Vicki), Rita, Bob (Jackie), Sharon (Roger) Veitch, George (Tina) and Therese Brown (Gerry); five nieces and seven nephews and 13 grand nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Avenue, Holland, Ohio. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo. A Celebration of Life ceremony will also be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Mary Lynn's memory may be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
