Mary Lynn (Traver) Ziegelhofer
Mrs. Mary Lynn (Traver) Ziegelhofer born July 18, 1945 went to Heaven the evening of Saturday, February 22 at home surrounded by her devoted husband and loving family after a courageous battle with Vascular Dementia. Mary and Donald Ziegelhofer were married on June 16, 2001. They would have celebrated their 19th anniversary this June. They spent 26 beautiful years together and were inseparable. Some would say where you found one, you always found the other. Mary was a deeply devout Catholic. She and Don have been members of the Epiphany of the Lord Parish (Sacred Heart) for the past 25 years where Mary served as a Eucharistic Minister, Greeter and was involved in the formation of the Children's Liturgy. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1963 where she was a Class Officer for 4 years and the Homecoming Queen in 1962. Her first job was with Toledo Edison, then the Andersons, Health South and East Point Physical Therapy where she retired from as the Office Coordinator. Mary was an avid reader. She had a book in her hand every chance she got. Mary so enjoyed the weekend getaways she and Don shared escaping to their favorite places; Port Clinton, Mon Ami Winery, Marblehead, and Sawmill Creek. They were known to tear up the dance floor polka dancing at the church festivals and the GAF. Some of her favorite times spent with her children and grandchildren were the many holiday family gatherings she and Don hosted. She was the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful woman inside and outside. She had a smile on her face for everyone she met.
Mary leaves behind her devoted, loving husband, Donald S. Ziegelhofer; children, Christine Fisher (John), Tom Cashen (Heather), and Susannah Reno (Ken); her grandchildren, John, Daniel and Jackson Fisher, Katie TenEyck, Sophie and Lindsey Cashen, Leah, Olivia and Kenny Reno; and 3 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Hanthorn (Joe); and brother, John Traver (Pat); her step-children, Kim Ziegelhofer (Michael Pirolli), Amy Bocook, Brandon Ziegelhofer (Diana) and Brian Ziegelhofer; 10 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Jurski, Betty Hier, Pat Ziegelhofer and Elsie Ziegelhofer; and her loving dog, Meka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meryle and Madeline (Kolecki) Traver and her sister, Carroll Kelly.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Walker Funeral Home. Please join us as we celebrate Mary's life with visitation on Friday, February 28,2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 the family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 509 Oswald St, Toledo, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Mary's final resting place will be at Lake Township Cemetery in Walbridge, Ohio. Please consider donations to Hospice of NW Ohio, Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Epiphany of the Lord Parish. A special thank you to Mary's Hospice caregivers, Elizabeth and Reilly, and Dr. Mahmood Darr. Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020