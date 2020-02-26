|
(News story) Mary Lynn Ziegelhofer, a devout Catholic and a church volunteer who worked in healthcare and retail after raising three children, died Saturday at her Oregon home. She was 74.
She had vascular dementia, said her husband of 18 years, Donald Ziegelhofer, former Huntington Bank vice president for consumer lending operations in Toledo.
Mrs. Ziegelhofer, whose maiden name was Traver, retired in 2010 from East Point Physical Therapy in Oregon after about eight years as office coordinator.
Before that, she worked at different times in the 1980s and 1990s as a patient record keeper for about 10 years at the former Health South physical therapy facility in Oregon and as a sales associate at the former Andersons store at Woodville Mall for about eight years.
In her free time, Mrs. Ziegelhofer volunteered for Epiphany of the Lord Parish, where she helped establish a children's liturgy program in the late 1990s. She also was a Eucharistic minister, a greeter, and served on the parish council.
"She was all about family and helping others," Mr. Ziegelhofer said. "She would help anyone who came to her with a difficult situation - be it domestic problems, financial difficulties, or needing help and encouragement in sickness. She would sit down with them and help them out."
"She was a very caring person. And she was the easiest person to talk to. She had a smile on her face for everybody," he said.
Mrs. Ziegelhofer was born July 18, 1945 in Toledo to Madeline and Meryle Traver, the youngest of four children.
In 1963, she graduated from Genoa High School, where she was the 1962 homecoming queen.
After graduating, she hired on at Toledo Edison, where she worked in the mail room for about two years until her first child was born.
In 2001, she married Mr. Ziegelhofer.
They were together for 26 years, Mr. Ziegelhofer said. Together, they enjoyed cheering for their grandchildren at sporting events, dancing - especially polka at German American festivals - and vacationing at East Coast beaches.
She also liked to read mystery novels, her family said.
Mrs. Ziegelhofer was preceded in death by a sister, Carroll Kelly.
Along with her husband, surviving are her daughters, Christine Fisher and Susannah Reno; son, Tom Cashen III; sister, Barbara Hanthorn; brother, John Traver; stepdaughters, Kim Ziegelhofer and Amy Bocook; stepsons, Brandon and Brian Ziegelhofer; nine grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. that day. Visitation will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald St., Toledo, where a funeral Mass will immediately follow.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Epiphany of the Lord Parish.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020