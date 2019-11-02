Home

Mary M. Eberlin


1939 - 2019
Mary M. Eberlin Obituary
Mary M. Eberlin

Mary M. Eberlin, 79, of Alpharetta GA passed away on August 24, 2019 at Ivy Hall Hospice, Alpharetta, GA. She was born September 21, 1939 in Toledo, OH to Raymond and Elizabeth (Szymanski) Hoover. Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School, Toledo, OH in 1957.

Mary married Richard Eberlin in 1966 and together raised two children. Mary enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed boating. Richard passed on in 1987.

Mary later became a companion of John Stewart with whom she enjoyed travelling and life in general.

Mary is survived by her sons, Robert and Jon, sister JoAnn Faulkner, brother Thomas Hoover, guardian Tony Stewart, and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard and her companion John. Memorial services will be private.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
