Mary M. Iwinski
Mary M. Iwinski, age 86, of Toledo, passed away August 10, 2019 at her home. She was born July 26, 1933 in Toledo to Phil and Ethel (Bucholz) Cappelletty. Mary attended St. Teresa Grade School and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Mary was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She started working at the former Lane's Drug Store at Parkway Plaza, then Peoples, Pharmor, Cubs and ended her career at Kroger's at Glendale and Detroit as a Pharmaceutical Technician.
All of the holidays were very important to Mary. She always made sure her neighbors were included in receiving her delicious homemade baked goods. She was very proud of her "Holiday Villages" especially Christmas that grew from a single table to many tables with over 150 buildings. Mary loved her Bunco Club, she also enjoyed making blankets for all of her grandkids, and sending trays of baked goods for the grandkids school parties.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Iwinski; brothers, Phil, Alfred, Frank and Joe; sisters, Beverly, Betty and Kathy; grandson, David; sons-in-law, Don, Dale, Kurt and Lon and daughter-in-law, Jodi. Mary is survived by her children, Theresa Newton, Julie Kanavel, Bob (Beckie) Iwinski, Dianna Gottschalk, Mike Iwinski, Barbara Chaney, Tim (Janice) Iwinski, Pete Iwinski and Paul (Donna) Iwinski; 21 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; siblings, Suzanne Shadler and Ted Cappelletty.
The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of ProMedica Hospice for their loving care of Mary.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in Mary's memory.
To leave a special message for Mary's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019