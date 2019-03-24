Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Mary Johnson
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mary M. Johnson


Mary M. Johnson Obituary
Mary M. Johnson

Mary M. Johnson, age 83, of Toledo's Point Place, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 22, 1935 in Toledo, OH to Wilbur and Clara (Huss) Horner. Mary was a graduate of St. Michael's Elementary School and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. She married Irving K. Johnson on September 17, 1955, and worked as a long-distance operator for Ohio Bell until the birth of their first child, after which she devoted her life to caring for her home and family. A "Damn good mom", Mary was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and an avid fan of her children's sporting events. She loved family gatherings and hosted countless family Holiday meals. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, she will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Irving K. Johnson; children, Mark K. Johnson, Janet S. (Timothy) Pinkelman, Jeffrey M. (Kathleen) Johnson, Timothy A. (Karen) Johnson, Daniel J. (Mary Alice) Johnson, Christopher D. Johnson, and Kevin P. Johnson (LeeAnna Shepherd); grandchildren, Allison (Nathan) Donley and Ryan (Jill) Johnson, Jennifer and Katherine Pinkelman (Carmeron Jurkowski), Brittney Johnson (Shannon Poore), Ashley Johnson, Taylor Johnson, and Matthew Johnson; great-grandchildren, Camryn Campbell and Evelyn Johnson; and brothers, Wilbur "Jack" (Marilyn) Horner and Richard "Dick" (Joan) Horner. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Phyllis Horner; and great-grandson, Carson Campbell.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will be private with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to the , or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019
