Mary M. Lumbrezer
1927 - 2020
Mary M. Lumbrezer

Mary M. Lumbrezer, 92, of Berkey, Ohio, went home to be with her God on October 17, 2020, after a 15-year battle with cancer. She was born November 30, 1927, in Swanton, OH, to parents Lawrence and Laura (Hassen) Raab. Mary was proud to be a hard-working farmers wife, who always put her family first. Christmas was her favorite time of year because her family was together. Mary loved gardening and riding her "Johnny Deer" while she mowed.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Lois (Ronald) Marvin, Laura (Wayne) Winkler, Mary Jane (Jim) Marvin, and Joan (Rick) Faison; 13 grandchildren; and 23 greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Harold J. Lumbrezer; sisters, Mildred Lumbrezer and Rosemary Klippel; and brothers Jerome and Norman Raab.

Funeral Services were conducted by

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
