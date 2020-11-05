Mary M. (Loch) Lumbrezer
Mary M. Lumbrezer, age 87, life-long resident of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center. She was born November 7, 1932 in Swanton to Fred, Sr. and Agnes (Wojcinski) Loch . On February 14, 1953, she married her loving husband, Melvin "Mel" Romaine Lumbrezer. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2007.
Mary was known for her beautiful flowers. She worked as a planter for Bettinger Greenhouse and Schmidt Brothers Greenhouse, retiring in 1998. She also helped her husband work the family farm. A devout Catholic, Mary was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and member of the Rosary & Altar Society.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Bill) Zaremba of Wauseon, OH; daughter-in-law, Jane Lumbrezer of Swanton, OH; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Frederick (Joan) Loch of Swanton, OH; brother-in-law, Tom (Marge) Lumbrezer of Swanton, OH and sister-in-law, Irene Warniment of Metamora, OH; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved husband, Melvin, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne Ramey; son, Alan Lumbrezer; and brothers, Joseph, Henry, Cletus, Leonard and Felix Loch.
A Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception will be private for the family. Fr. Eric Culler will preside. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 300000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.
Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).
