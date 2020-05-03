Mary M. (Berning) Micka
1932 - 2020
Mary M. (Berning) Micka

07/31/1932 - 04/27/2020

Mary M. (Berning) Micka, 87, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Toledo.

She was born in Toledo on July 31, 1932, to Leo and Anna Berning. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950 and married Stanley Micka in 1954. They raised four children in Maumee, where Mary also worked at Toledo Trust, now Key Bank. Her family treasured her handmade gifts and baking skills, as well as her constant presence at school and sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard (Vivian) Berning. She is survived by her husband; sister, Evelyn (Benjamin, deceased) Preest; children, Debi (Mike) DeBrosse, Denny Micka, Diann (Bill) Harrison and Donna (John) Cheung; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place in the summer, when the family can gather together. The family would also like to thank the Parkcliffe community, especially the staff at House 7 South, for caring for Mary for so many years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, at bit.ly/marymicka or (800) 272-3900; or to the Capital Improvement Fund at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Maumee, 104 W. Broadway St., at (419) 893-4848. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
