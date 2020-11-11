Mary M. Pack
Mary M. Pack, age 84, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday evening, November 8, 2020 at her home in Defiance.
She was born on December 14, 1935 to Speed and Rachel (Davis) Cummins in Jellico, Tennessee. Mary worked for Libby Glass Co. in Toledo for several years until her retirement. She was a member of Wylewood Baptist Church in Toledo. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter, Beverly (George) Mack of Defiance, OH; her son, Lonnie Johnson of Toledo, OH; four grandchildren, Jan DeCoster, Ernest (Stephanie) Johnson, Brian (Pam) Johnson, and Cherry Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ernest Johnson; granddaughter, Jennifer Mack; grandson, George Mack, Jr.; and eleven brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio. For those wishing to attend this outdoor service, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing and wear masks while offering the family support.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
