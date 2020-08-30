Mrs. Mary Magdalene NicholsonMrs. Mary Magdalene Nicholson, age 87, of Toledo, OH passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home.Mary was a licensed beautician.She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Carl Copeland of Chicago, IL, Gregory (Kenyada) Copeland, and Ronald (Lisa)Copeland of Toledo, OH; daughters, Mary Williams of Lakeland, FL, Deborah Griffin, Corvette (David) Landrum, and Ericka (Steven) Carter of Toledo, OH; 20 grandchildren; a host of great and great great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jarraid Coney and Keaira Hendersen.Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Southern Missionary Baptist Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue. With Pastor Roger Carson officiating, internment will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Mary's family please visit our website: