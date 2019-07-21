Mary Margaret Miller



Mary Margaret Miller, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend entered into eternal life on Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania surrounded by her family.



Mary will be remembered for her boundless energy, extraordinary generosity, the strength of her religious faith and her infectious laughter. She was known as a loyal and faithful friend to many, as well as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to a very fortunate few.



She was born on September 21, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to Andrew 'Dewey" Longmore and Sevilla (Goebel) Longmore. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946 and married James H. Miller in September 1950, who was her husband of 63 years before preceding her in death. Over the course of their enduring marriage, Mary enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and supporting Central Catholic High School alumni and parish activities.



Mary is greatly missed by her sister, Geraldine Johnson; daughters Susan Miller, Ann Burkhart (Patrick) and Virginia Sussman; grandchildren, Matthew Sussman, Julie Burkhart, Sarah Luebbers, Laura Varon-Burkhart; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Luebbers Urteaga and Maxwell Sussman.



In addition to her spouse and parents Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, John Longmore and James Longmore, as well as her sister Nora Sheahan.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Sylvania. The family suggests memorials to the or to the .



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019