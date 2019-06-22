Home

Mary (Blake) Moore

Mary (Blake) Moore, 79 of Swanton, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice.

Mary is survived by her children: Pryze Hoffman, John and Vera (Reese) (Lewis) Hoffman, Pennie (Hoffman) Griffin; her sister Judy (Blake) Rybak-Cook and her grandchildren, Blake Griffin and Nicole Hoffman. Mary never liked being the center of attention, in lieu of funeral services any donations can be made to Hospice of NW Ohio.

Published in The Blade from June 22 to June 24, 2019
