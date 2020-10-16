(News story) FREMONT - Sister Mary Noel Frey, a teacher, musician, and hospital chaplain during 66 years as a Sister of Mercy, died Sunday at St. Bernardine Home, Fremont, where she lived since 2012. She was 83.
She was in failing health for more than a year, sisters in her community said.
Retired at St. Bernardine Home, Sister Noel was liturgist for daily services open to all. The Mercy community and area parishes used her arrangement of the "Our Father." She formerly led the liturgical commission of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo.
"Even when she was a young girl, music was very important to her," Sister Rose Marie Goliembewski said. "She was agile - piano, organ - she could sit down and improvise a piece of music. That's how gifted she was."
Sister Pat Schnapp said: "When she entered the community at just 18, she could pretty much play any instrument."
Piano and organ and, after Vatican II, guitar were her mainstays in church, but she played a brass instrument in her high school marching band.
"She had a beautiful singing voice. She could harmonize to anything," Sister Pat said. "Here's the kicker. She could yodel."
Sister Noel, while a teacher at McAuley High School in the late 1960s, also led the folk group at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, which included guitars and, to accommodate members' talents, a saxophone, a flute, and drums.
As a student of Sister Noel's, Debbie Presser gained confidence - and it was about more than the string bass Ms. Presser started playing the summer before starting McAuley, a former all-girls school on the Anthony Wayne Trail in South Toledo.
"It was the first time somebody outside my family believed in me," Ms. Presser said. "She encouraged me, and I never would have thought to go to contests or that if I auditioned for the Toledo Youth Orchestra, I'd ever get in. She believed in me."
The school wasn't large enough for an orchestra, but Sister Noel formed a student ensemble, who donned uniforms in emerald green-and-gold, the school colors, to perform. Sister wrote a pep song for the school. "Music came out of her pores all her life," Sister Pat said.
Other teaching assignments were at St. Vincent de Paul and St. Catherine schools in Toledo at St. Mary School in Mansfield, Ohio.
Afterward, and for more than 25 years, Sister Noel offered pastoral care in hospitals to patients and their families and was a certified professional chaplain. She became pastoral care director at what is now St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.
"She made a difference in that hospital. She was a trailblazer," Ms. Presser said.
Sister Noel received recognitions for her service to Lorain Community Hospital. For her service to what is now Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio, Sister Noel in 2011 became a "Legend of St. Rita's."
"Caring for the sick and the dying were very important to her," Sister Rose Marie said. "She knew how to relate to people in crisis, and she was just there for them."
Sister Pat said: "She was comfortable at the hospital in tragic situations. She by all accounts, and even in her own humble account, gave comfort to the family and didn't shy away from those painful situations."
Imelda Sylvia Frey was born Nov. 28, 1936, to Mary Ann and Jerome George Frey. She grew up with, ultimately, 12 siblings on a farm near Kirby, Ohio, in Wyandot County.
She learned to play piano at home and played regularly at the family's parish, St. Mary at Kirby. After her 1954 high school graduation in Upper Sandusky, she entered the Sisters of Mercy of Cincinnati.
She received the name Sister Mary Noel at her religious reception in 1955 and pronounced vows on Aug. 16, 1960.
Ms. Presser recalled Sister Noel as energetic, with a lightness of spirit.
"She was a spiritual guide for me," Ms. Dresser said.
Surviving are her brothers Cyril, Frederick, and Norbert Frey, and sister, Rosalie Pahl.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont.
Tributes are suggested to St. Bernardine Home in Fremont.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
