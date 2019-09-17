Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United M. B. Church
2705 Monroe St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
United M. B. Church
2705 Monroe St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Olivia Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Olivia Perry Obituary
Mrs. Mary Olivia Perry

Mrs. Perry, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Continuing Health Care Solutions facility. She lived in Toledo 50 years, received her Bachelor's Degree in Science from Tennessee State and worked as a secretary for Borg-Warner Inc.

She is survived by son, Darryl V. (Modena) Perry, Sr.; grandchildren, Darryl Perry II, Ashley Smith, Linda Poole and Carvinta (David II) Collins; 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Omega Flowers.

Funeral Services will begin 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the United M. B. Church, 2705 Monroe St.. Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Robert G. Bass, Sr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now