Mrs. Mary Olivia Perry
Mrs. Perry, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Continuing Health Care Solutions facility. She lived in Toledo 50 years, received her Bachelor's Degree in Science from Tennessee State and worked as a secretary for Borg-Warner Inc.
She is survived by son, Darryl V. (Modena) Perry, Sr.; grandchildren, Darryl Perry II, Ashley Smith, Linda Poole and Carvinta (David II) Collins; 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Omega Flowers.
Funeral Services will begin 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the United M. B. Church, 2705 Monroe St.. Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Robert G. Bass, Sr., Pastor and Officiant.
