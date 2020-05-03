Mary P. Allore
1934 - 2020
Mary P. Allore

5/20/1934 - 4/27/2020

Mary P. Allore, age 85, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Perrysburg. On May 20, 1934, she was born in Grand Rapids, OH to the late John F. and Ruth E. Dougherty. Upon graduation from Grand Rapids High School in the 50's, Mary worked at the original Ohio Bell Telephone Company as an operator. Eventually, she continued her work career at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon, OH.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Fisher and brother, Robert Dougherty. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Peters and Francis Allore, as well as her daughter, Linda Ann Hughes.

Mary's wishes were to be cremated and for her cremated remains to be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Providence Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. A Mass at St. Pius X will be celebrated at a later date.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Godspeed Mary....Cheers!
All us
Friend
