Mary P. Allore5/20/1934 - 4/27/2020Mary P. Allore, age 85, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Perrysburg. On May 20, 1934, she was born in Grand Rapids, OH to the late John F. and Ruth E. Dougherty. Upon graduation from Grand Rapids High School in the 50's, Mary worked at the original Ohio Bell Telephone Company as an operator. Eventually, she continued her work career at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon, OH.Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Fisher and brother, Robert Dougherty. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Peters and Francis Allore, as well as her daughter, Linda Ann Hughes.Mary's wishes were to be cremated and for her cremated remains to be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Providence Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. A Mass at St. Pius X will be celebrated at a later date.