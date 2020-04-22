Sister Mary Paulissa Klausing, SND On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Sister Mary Paulissa, age 93 and in her 74th year of religious profession, entered into eternal life dying as she had lived—quietly and simply—at the Ursuline Center where she resided two years. Born on May 15, 1926, to Hubert and Luella (Clement) Klausing, Dorothy Jane was the oldest of six children, four girls and two boys. She attended St. John Elementary School in Delphos, Ohio, before becoming an Aspirant at Notre Dame Academy. She began her novitiate with the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo in 1944. After attending Mary Manse College, Sister received a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame. Sister taught every grade from first through twelfth in her 50-year career. Sister taught elementary school 22 years at St. Ann, St. Mary, Ladyfield, and Gesu, Toledo; St. Wendelin, Fostoria; Immaculate Conception, Bellevue; and St. Paul, Norwalk. In 1968 Sister began teaching high school English and religion at St. Joseph, Fremont for five years and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo—her alma mater—where she taught for 22 years. Hundreds of students grew in their appreciation of the beauty of the English language through Sister's precise instruction and the reciprocal enthusiasm between teacher and student. When the Sisters of Notre Dame Center opened in Whitehouse, Ohio, Sister enjoyed three years there before becoming a resident at the Ursuline Center. She was a prayerful woman, who gave many hours to her Lord. We are certain that this kind and unassuming Sister will bring many blessings upon us. Preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, Velma Bobilya, Melvin Klausing, and Edmund Klausing. Surviving are her two sisters, Adella Koester and Helen Rushing, and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and the Sisters of Notre Dame in the Toledo Province. In the interest of public health and safety, the funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.