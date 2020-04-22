Mary Paulissa Klausing
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Paulissa Klausing, SND On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Sister Mary Paulissa, age 93 and in her 74th year of religious profession, entered into eternal life dying as she had lived—quietly and simply—at the Ursuline Center where she resided two years. Born on May 15, 1926, to Hubert and Luella (Clement) Klausing, Dorothy Jane was the oldest of six children, four girls and two boys. She attended St. John Elementary School in Delphos, Ohio, before becoming an Aspirant at Notre Dame Academy. She began her novitiate with the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo in 1944. After attending Mary Manse College, Sister received a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame. Sister taught every grade from first through twelfth in her 50-year career. Sister taught elementary school 22 years at St. Ann, St. Mary, Ladyfield, and Gesu, Toledo; St. Wendelin, Fostoria; Immaculate Conception, Bellevue; and St. Paul, Norwalk. In 1968 Sister began teaching high school English and religion at St. Joseph, Fremont for five years and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo—her alma mater—where she taught for 22 years. Hundreds of students grew in their appreciation of the beauty of the English language through Sister's precise instruction and the reciprocal enthusiasm between teacher and student. When the Sisters of Notre Dame Center opened in Whitehouse, Ohio, Sister enjoyed three years there before becoming a resident at the Ursuline Center. She was a prayerful woman, who gave many hours to her Lord. We are certain that this kind and unassuming Sister will bring many blessings upon us. Preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, Velma Bobilya, Melvin Klausing, and Edmund Klausing. Surviving are her two sisters, Adella Koester and Helen Rushing, and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and the Sisters of Notre Dame in the Toledo Province. In the interest of public health and safety, the funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. www.urbanskifuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved