Mary Phelps



Mary Phelps, 89, passed away February 1, 2019 at her home in Harrison Township, Michigan after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.



Mary was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 4, 1929 to Mary and Frank Langle. In 1954 she married Orville Phelps and together raised three children. She was an avid reader and lover of golf, bowling, Bridge, and gardening. In 1984 she moved to Seoul, Korea when her husband was transferred for work. While living overseas in Taiwan, she volunteered at a medical facility on an American military base and worked part time editing an American news magazine. Mary attended and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.



Mary is survived by her children Rebecca (Scott) Monson of Harrison Township, MI; Michael (Debbie) Phelps of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Stacey (Ricky) Soltis; Benjamin (Crystal) Monson; Andrew Phelps; and Emily (Joseph) Baccili. She was also fortunate enough to have six great grandchildren: Joseph, Elle, Layla, Kaitlyn, Landan, and Garrett.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband Orville Phelps and son Gerald Phelps.



A memorial will follow at a later date.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019