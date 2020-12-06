1/1
Mary Pinkava
1927 - 2020
Mary Pinkava

Mary Eileen (Berning) Pinkava, age 93, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with her family Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Mary Eileen was born August 3, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mary (Schoepf) Berning.

Eileen was a graduate of Waite High School, where she was voted Senior Football Queen. She worked for Ohio Bell as an operator before marrying Stanley and raising 8 beautiful children. She then enjoyed working at Longfellow School in the cafeteria. Eileen loved to bake and spend time reading and knitting. Eileen and Stanley loved to dance and attended the Czech/Slovak Dance Club in Millbury, OH.

Eileen cherished her time spent with her grandchildren near and far, and recently learned to FaceTime visit. She loved the sun and going to the beach. Her family always came first.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann (Paul) Fagan, Gary (Cindy) Pinkava, Sally (Mike) Reynolds, Linda Sullivan, Jim Pinkava, Susan (Carl) Huffman, Julie (Brad) Maison, Mary Ellen (Bruce) Lazar; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Eileen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Stanley; her parents, Joseph and Mary Berning; siblings, Joseph (Ed) and Frances Berning, Patricia and William Howard, Jane Berning, Paul (Bill) Berning; son-in-Law, Mark Sullivan; and grandson, Gabriel Huffman.

At Eileen's request funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or any charity of the donor's choice.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
