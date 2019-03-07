Mary Porter



Mary (Bayer) Porter, born February 20, 1936, departed this world on March 5, 2019 to be with Jesus Christ and to join her loving husband, James R. Porter and parents, Raymond and Marguerite Bayer. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and died peacefully surrounded by her adoring family.



Mary is leaving behind her children, Beth Clark of Sturbridge, MA, Robert (Chris) Porter of Toledo, OH, Mary Carolyn Porter of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Susan (Merle) Jeffries of Swanton, OH. Her legacy also includes grandchildren, Andrew Clark, Brianne (Matthew) Metzung, Jacob Clark, Kaylyn Porter, and Hannah (Nathan) Trombley, as well as her great-grandchildren, Myla Ann Trombley and Noah George Metzung, and her special grand-dogs Toby and Penny. Mary also leaves behind her dear brother, Thomas (Sue) Bayer and her beloved cousin, Margaret "Peggy" Malone. Mary's family was not limited to blood relatives. She also considered Gesu Church her family as well, where she was a faithful member for over 30 years.



Mary was raised in Perrysburg, OH and graduated from Mary Manse College in 1958. Soon thereafter, she married James Porter at St. Rose Catholic Church. After raising her children with her husband, Mary went back to her love of teaching. She spent 18 years at St. Joseph-Sylvania School as a substitute teacher, and then later was involved in the afterschool program. Mary enjoyed volunteering over the years at Gesu Church, St. Anthony Villa and Pilgrim Church. She believed in helping others whenever possible.



Mary's favorite phrase of affection was "I love you to pieces," or when you said "I love you," Mary responded "I love you more." Mary touched so many lives. Her family will miss her tremendously, but we know she is now with her husband, parents, and so many other relatives and friends. Our world will never be the same without Mary Porter, but heaven now has another angel in residence.



A special thanks goes out to the ProMedica Medical Staff at Toledo and Flower Hospitals, as well as the loving caregivers at Ebeid Hospice.



Mary's family will receive friends at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00am until the Mass in celebration of Mary's life at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Mary's honor to Gesu Catholic Church or St. Jude Hospital. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019