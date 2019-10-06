|
|
Sister Mary Rebeca Moser, S.N.D.
Perhaps times of suffering prepare us for eternal life. Throughout her life Sister Rebeca Moser experienced pain from injury and illness, yet exhibited gentleness and generosity. On October 4, 2019, Sister Mary Rebeca (born Barbara Ann Moser) completed her earthly journey at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center in Whitehouse, Ohio.
Born in Defiance, Ohio, in April, 1942, Barbara was the oldest of ten children of Louis and Rosemary (Singer) Moser. Throughout her life she strove to keep the family connected, initiating gatherings and remembering every birthday.
She attended St. Michael's Ridge where she was taught by the Sisters of Notre Dame. She became an Aspirant, attending Notre Dame Academy. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in August 1960, receiving the name Sister Mary Rebeca.
Throughout her 58 years of religious life Sister ministered at Lial Montessori School, and as seamstress, dietician, and director of housekeeping at the SND Provincial Center. Her work was marked by attention to details and gentle kindness toward others.
Sister Rebeca is survived by seven siblings: Paul Moser, Thomas Moser, Sister Mary Rose Moser SND, David Moser, Rebecca Border, Kenneth Moser, and Gerald Moser, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Martha Moser and Susann Chismar. She will be greatly missed by her family and religious community.
Visitation is on Tuesday, October 8, from 2:00-5:00 followed by the Sharing of Memories at 5:00 and the funeral liturgy at 7:00 at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, Ohio. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery on Wednesday at 9:30. Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019