Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Mary Robert Clare Obituary
Sister Mary Robert Clare Groth, S.N.D.

On May 23 Sister Mary Robert Clare gave back to God her life of 82 years in her 62nd year of religious profession. Born Roberta Jane, she was the youngest of five children born to Frederick Groth and Clara Rose (Osterrieder) Groth. Her childhood was spent in Toledo where she attended St. Ann School. Roberta attended Notre Dame Academy graduating in 1955, the same year that she was invested with the habit of the Sisters of Notre Dame and received the name Sister Mary Robert Clare.

Receiving an undergraduate degree in education at Mary Manse College and a Masters Degree in Education from St. Francis College, Fort Wayne, Sister began her 52 years of teaching in the elementary school. Sister taught the primary grades at St. John Elementary School, Delphos, OH 14 years, working an additional four years as an aide. Sister also taught second grade at St. Michael, Wheaton, Illinois 13 years and Holy Rosary, Jacksonville, Florida two years. In addition, Sister taught at Immaculate Conception, Marygrove; St. Wendelin, Fostoria; St. Augustine, Napoleon; St. Paul, Norwalk; St. Joseph, Fremont; St. Michael, Defiance; and St. James, Holy Rosary, St. Mary, and Gesu in Toledo. Wherever she ministered the students and parishioners loved her. Everyone became her friend, and no one could turn her down when she sold raffle tickets for good causes, especially the annual FamilyFest of the Sisters of Notre Dame, even after Sister had left that town years before. Sister involved herself in many aspects of the schools and parishes, even assisting with weekly bingo and cheering on former students throughout their high school athletic careers.

After leaving the schools, she was often visited by former co-teachers and parishioners wanting to express their gratitude and friendship. Sister could always be seen at the front door of the SND Center to welcome people for Mass. No matter where she lived, Sister generously and humbly put her whole self into ministry and community living visiting nursing homes, attending to the lonely, and helping colleagues.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her brothers Carl and Robert. Surviving are her sisters Sister Mary Rose Bernard, SND, and Mary Ann (Cletus) Ekert.

Visitation will be at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center at 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, Ohio, on Thursday, May 30 at 2:30. The sharing of memories will be at 5:00 p.m. with the funeral Mass following at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Friday at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH. Any tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, OH 43623.

Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
