1/1
Mary Rose Brummett-Patton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rose Brummett-Patton

Mary Rose Brummett-Patton, age 95, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Napoleon. She was born in Harlan County, KY on April 7, 1925. Mary was one of eleven daughters to the late Rufus Brummett and Amanda (Lyttle) Brummett. Mary graduated from Pine Mountain High School in Kentucky and later received her nursing degree. She was united in marriage to Loyd L. Patton and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2019. Mary served as a surgical nurse and in the nursing field for over 25 years before retiring. When not enjoying her career in nursing she found comfort in knitting, crocheting, shopping, bowling and doing puzzles.

Along with her parents and ten sisters; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Von Ahrens in 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Mike) Anderson of Tennessee and Sherry (Dean) Cravens of Delta; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join Mary's family for a memorial service celebrating her life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Mary's son-in-law, Dean Cravens will be officiating. Interment will be with her husband at Springfield Township Cemetery in Holland at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in her honor. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved