(News story) Sister Mary Rose de Lima Kott, an educator for 42 years and the oldest member of her religious community, the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, who entered the convent 20 years after its founding, died Sunday in Rosary Care Center, Sylvania. She was 99.
Failing health followed a stroke several weeks earlier. Before that, Sister Rose was "talkative, engaged, out and about," said Sister Shannon Schrein.
She had lived the community's history and was on hand for its centennial celebration in 2016. She had known the sisters present at the community's start, including founder Mother Mary Adelaide, who died in 1964.
Until Sister Rose's illness, "there was a lot of interaction between her and the sisters. Every day in the dining room. Great fun. Always stories from her," Sister Shannon said.
Sister Rose wore a modified version of the Sylvania Franciscans' traditional brown habit, although for warmth, she was known to put a green sweatshirt over her habit.
Likewise, she adapted to new ways in the church and society.
"She weathered the changes rather beautifully over time," Sister Shannon said. "The community she vowed doesn't exist in many ways as it was. She got right on board with the Second Vatican Council and was comfortable with the changes in the liturgy. She had the ability to roll with things."
Sister Rose entered Rosary Care Center in 2001, and prayer became her ministry. She previously worked in the teacher center of what is now Lourdes University and was a switchboard coordinator for the Sisters of St. Francis motherhouse.
She was born May 22, 1921, to Rose and Josef Kott, who were Polish immigrants. Her mother died in 1931 with the birth of Sister Rose's brother Richard, the youngest of 17 Kott siblings, said sister-in-law Helen Kott, who was married to Sister Rose's brother Roman Kott. Their father died several months later.
She entered the convent in 1936 from the former Nativity Parish on Nebraska Avenue, which served the largely Polish-American neighborhood often called Kuschwantz.
Sister Rose made her first vows in 1942 and her final profession in 1945.
"From what I gathered, when she was in school, and they were taught by nuns, that's what she wanted to do," her sister-in-law said. "and she wanted to be not just a teacher, but a nun also."
Sister Rose received two bachelor's degrees from the former Mary Manse College. She received a master's degree from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
She taught in parish grade schools in the Detroit area, in Minnesota, and in northwest Ohio, including St. Hyacinth and Regina Coeli in Toledo; St. Elizabeth of Richfield Center; Immaculate Conception in Port Clinton; and Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Rossford. She also was a principal.
"She was a traditional teacher, but she loved her students," Sister Shannon said.
That was reflected in comments shared on social media by former students.
"They knew where they stood with her," Sister Shannon said.
"She loved to laugh. I imagine she brought that into her classroom as well," Sister Shannon said. "She was obviously a marvelous educator, because she became a principal and remained a principal in several schools."
There are no immediate survivors.
The funeral service will be private. Information on how to stream the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Saturday is on the Sylvania Franciscans Facebook page. Arrangements are by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home.
Tributes are suggested to the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania.
