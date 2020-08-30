Mary Rose (Burke) JanickMary Rose Janick (Burke), 93 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. The daughter of Patrick and Sarah (Gray) Burke, she was born on November 30, 1926 in Toledo, OH.She married Joseph R. Janick on August 30, 1947 and he preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage on September 2, 2001. Mary Rose went to Central Catholic High School and retired from Libbey Glass where she worked for almost 50 years.She and her husband enjoyed dancing and traveling after they retired. Mary Rose was very proud of her Irish heritage, loved spending time with family and was devoted to her children and grandchildren.Mary Rose is survived by her sons, Joseph (Dottie) Janick and Gary (Julie) Janick; daughters, Carolyn Sommer and Patricia (Jeffery) Albright ; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; step daughter, Pamela Shinabery and daughter in-law, Garnett Janick.Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son in-law, Louis Sommer; sister, Phyllis Fulton; brothers, Frank, Charles and George Evener, Harold and Patrick Burke and Thomas Manion. Also preceded in death by stepsons, Richard, Robert and James Janick and stepdaughter, Julie Hummel.Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass followed by burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery will be private.