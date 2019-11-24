|
Mary Round
Mary Round, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. She was retired factory worker from Pro Pack.
Mary is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Freck Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m.
