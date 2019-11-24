Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mary Round


1947 - 2019
Mary Round Obituary
Mary Round

Mary Round, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. She was retired factory worker from Pro Pack.

Mary is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Freck Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
