Mary Rozek
1922 - 2020
Mary Rozek Mary Rozek, age 97, of Toledo, passed away on April 12, 2020, at SKLD Perrysburg. Mary was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 4, 1922, to Tomasz and Wladyslawa (Rawski) Kusina. She attended St. Hedwig Elementary School and Woodward High School. Mary attended St. Adalbert and Hedwig Parish and a former member of St. Vincent De Paul Parish for over 50 years. In everyday life, she managed her home taking part time work as needed to supplement the family income. Mary prepared many of the characteristic and delicious meals of the Polish cuisine for her growing family. She was an accomplished seamstress having a love of crocheting and knitting. Her knitting was particularly skillful and complex, earning the admiration of many. She enjoyed crafting ceramic Christmas Trees, statues and lamps. Visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought a smile to her face. She loved hearing about their lives. Mary met her beloved husband, Eugene, at a dance in (Kuschwantz) South Toledo. After a very short courtship, they were married on January 31, 1944, at St. Hedwig. However, Eugene is a Marine Veteran recovering from malaria and shortly after the wedding Eugene returned to combat in the South Pacific. During World War II, Mary worked at the Electric Auto Light Plant assembling automatic pilots for bombers. They remained together until Eugene's passing in 1983. Mary is survived by her son, Robert (Katherine); grandchildren, Marc (Emily), Aaron (Melissa), Justin (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Ethan, Tyler, Claire, Griffin, Adelyn, Isaiah, Lillian and Kathleen Rozek, Richard's widow. Her husband, Eugene; son, Richard; 6 brothers and 3 sisters, preceded her in death. To keep our family and the community safe, we have decided to have a "Life Celebration" at a later date. Interment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio. www.urbanskifuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
