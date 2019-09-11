|
|
Mary S. Kwiatkowski
Mary S. Kwiatkowski, 79 of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family . Born May 6, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Savage) Heffern. A 1958 graduate of St. Ursula Academy, she married Floyd P. Kwiatkowski on June 5, 1965. Mary was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She was employed by the Lucas County Auditors for 10 years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, going to the casinos, spending time with her family, but most of all, her grandchildren. Mary had a wicked sense of humor and loved to joke around with everyone she encountered. Her infectious laugh put a smile on everyone's face.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Floyd; children, Kim (John) Yambor and Michael (Lori) Kwiatkowski; grandchildren, M. Zachary (Carolyn), Danielle, Joseph, (Ashley), Ryan (Courtney), Tony, Ryan, Kaitlin, Samantha and Olivia; great grandchildren, Joseph, Joshua and Robert; brother, Raymond Heffern and sister, Christine Therrien. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Paul, George and John Heffern and sister, Barbara Cheuvront.
Visitation will from 5-8 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christine Burial will be held at10:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019