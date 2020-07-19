Mary Siebenaller
On July 17, 2020, Mary joined the Communion of Saints and entered the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. Born January 11, 1923, to Vincent and Rose (Silvestri) Donofrio in James City, PA, Mary was the eldest of her siblings, Rocco, Anthony, Joseph, Madeline (Huntermark), Vincent, Florence (Greco) and John Donofrio. A 1940 graduate of Morrison R. Waite High School, she began a professional career at Interstate Motor Freight System and continued on to Plexiglass, the Freeman Supply Company and later in life, to Chris' Supper Club and Catering. She married Richard J. Siebenaller, Sr. in 1958, became a professional homemaker, and made their home in East Toledo where they raised their sons, Richard Joseph, Jr. (Mary Lou) and Robert Anthony (Teresa) Siebenaller.
The family grew to include four grandchildren, Katie and Nicholas and Daniel and Bridget. Mary is also Godmother to Sharon Ann Donofrio, Albert Huntermark, Steve Greco, Rocco Donofrio, Raymond Yoos and Jody Siebenaller. Her close friends to the end remained Jo Heskett, Janet Robenalt, Bette Taylor and Viola Koeplinger. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (1981); and her parents, Rose and Vincent; and siblings: Rocco, Anthony, Joseph, Madeline, Florence and John (infant). Mary lived a faith-filled life of prayer and service to St. Thomas Aquinas Church and School, Altar and Rosary Society, East Toledo Family Center and the East Toledo Senior Center. Throughout her life Mary celebrated her Italian heritage through her cooking, family, and Faith.
Visitation will be at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, Ohio, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 729 White Street, Toledo, Ohio on Saturday at 10 a.m., where friends will be received after 9 a.m., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing and the mandatory use of masks will be observed at both the funeral home and church. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mary can consider: St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, the Association of the Miraculous Medal, 111 West St. Joseph Street, Maryville, Missouri 63775, www.amm.org
; the Priests of the Sacred Heart, Sacred Heart Monastery, P.O. Box 900, Hales Corner, Wisconsin 53130-0900, www. poshusa.org
, or to one of her places of care. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the final years of care that Mary received from the Little Sisters of the Poor, Gardens of St. Francis, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences:hoeflingerfuneral.com