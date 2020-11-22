1/
Mary Sue Lawson
1954 - 2020
Mary Sue Lawson

Mary Sue Lawson, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on, November 17, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on February 16, 1954, to Leonard and Estella (Antesky) Oberhaus. Mary graduated from Genoa High School and worked at several restaurants before working as a Telephone Research Interviewer at NFO for 15 years. She was an avid Bingo player and loved chasing the jackpots. She also enjoyed shopping and seeing everyone happy but what she cherished most were her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband of 43 years, Donald R. Stowe; children, Daniel Lawson, Angela (Vincent) Salazar, Justin (Amanda) Stowe; grandchildren, Mariah, Breana, Vanessa, Carter, Abigail; siblings, Nancy Oberhaus, Gloria (Rick) Pierce, Leonard (Mary) Oberhaus, Theresa (Larry) Young, Steve (Renea) Oberhaus, Mark (Tinna Johnson) Oberhaus and John (Tammy) Oberhaus.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 2-6 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Mary's name may be directed to: American Diabetes Association.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
