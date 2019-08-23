|
|
Mary Sweeny
Mary K Sweeny, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August 19th, 2019.
This bright and brilliant woman was born on January 14th, 1962, to Robert E. Johnson and Nina A. (Truby) Johnson and spent her life in the city in which she was born. Mary, a graduate of Woodward High School, and her husband of 37 years, Paul Sweeny, also raised their beautiful family together in Toledo.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; children, Michael (Shana), Tyler, Lauren, Kayla and Ryan Sweeny; granddaughter, Harper Sweeny; siblings, Robert A. Johnson (Laura), David Johnson (Pam), Gerry Zemenski (Bob), Ken Johnson (Joyce), Tom Johnson (Brenda), and Tim Johnson. She is also survived by 33 nephews and nieces and 35 great nephews and nieces.
Mary was preceded in her passing to heaven by her parents and her brother, Raymond Johnson (Kathy) and sister, Suzanne Johnson Sears (George).
Mary's priority in her life on Earth, was her family. The value she placed on the relationships to those in her world, came second only to her personal relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she gave praise for all things. God was the compass for the path on which she moved. He was the compass for the direction in all her decisions, actions and endeavors...her marriage, her parenting, her friendships and her career.
Mary had a way with words, and her entrepreneurial spirit led her to a life of creativity and joy. She was a master at writing and worked with a long list of clients on their marketing and copywriting needs as an independent consultant. She has worked with many local clients, including The Cherry Street Mission, St. Luke's Hospital, The Fulton County Fair, The Toledo Clinic and more. She was admired and sought after for her extremely professional demeanor and highly successful results.
Mary always knew what you needed, whether it be a prayer, an ear to bend, a cup of coffee, a hug, an encouraging word, an ad for your business or simply to share in the joy of a recent photo of her beautiful little Harper. She was a true gift from God to her parents, her brothers and sisters, her family, her friends, her husband and her five children whom she devoted so much of her energy and thought. She was intentional in her parenting and was filled to the brim with pride in the integrity, humility, success and compassion her children all possess.
Mary Sweeny complimented the precious beauty in this world and she lit up any place she was standing. She encouraged everyone to pray more than worry, don't take yourself too seriously and count your blessings every single day. Not one person who has encountered Mary will soon forget the impact her bright, shining light, had on everything.
Visiting hours will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at Thos I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 from 3-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. at First Alliance Church, 2201 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604, at
11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church at 10 am, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Cemetery. Contributions to the family can be made to First Alliance Church, with subject Sweeny Family.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019