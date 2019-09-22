|
Mary Szollosi
Mary M. Szollosi, age 102, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 in San Diego, California, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on December 12, 1916 in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Mary Szombati.
Mary and the late Francis E. "Fritz" Szollosi married in 1941.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew, Bert and John; sisters, Irene and AnnaMae; her husband, Fritz in 2009 and daughter, Anita Hooker in 2018. She is survived by 4 children, MaryEllen Breister (Robert), Frank Szollosi (Marlene), Sharon Tully, Carol Findling (Dennis);10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and mourned until we are all together again with Our Lord.
On Saturday, October 5th, family will welcome friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment ceremony at Calvary Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019