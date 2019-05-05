Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
4100 Harvest Lane
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
4100 Harvest Lane
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mary V. Pedee

Mary Virginia (Zak) Pedee 95 of Toledo passed away on May 2, 2019 at Sunset House. She was the youngest of three children of Frances and Stanley Zak. As a young girl, Mary learned to play the piano by ear, never learning to read music.

She worked for the AAA as a bus tour guide for many years. Retirement brought her to the Helen Hunt Retirement Center where she ran the Second Hand Shop . After her husband died, Mary moved to Sunset House Assisted Living in 2013. Residents will miss Mary's daily concerts on the baby grand piano.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Larry, brother Ted Zak and sister Ester Janiszewski. She will be missed by her daughter Lou Ann (Paul) Hinkelman, son Bill (Margaret) Pedee, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sunset House for the loving care and dedication, treating her like family.

Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:00 am before 10:00 am Mass at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Toledo.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
