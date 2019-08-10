Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Mary Vera (Hester) Knerr


1926 - 2019
Mary Vera (Hester) Knerr Obituary
Mary Vera (Hester) Knerr

Mary Vera (Hester) Knerr, age 92, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her son's home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, OH on October 19, 1926 to John J. and Lucy V. (Reno) Hester. Mary was born, raised, married, and lived her whole life in Point Place. She graduated from Waite High School in 1945 and worked for A&P grocery store. Mary was joined in marriage to Arthur L. Knerr Jr. on June 17, 1950. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and active in Cub Scouts Pack 136. Mary was a Lucas County Board of Elections poll worker and judge for 43 years. She also played Mrs. Santa for VFW 3265, AARP, Jamie Farr Seniors, and Friendship Park's "Caroling in the Park" at Christmastime.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Jay (Carlene) and John (Joanne) Knerr; 4 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 8 step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 64 years, Arthur Knerr, 5 years ago.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass for Mary will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 10, 2019
