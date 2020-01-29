|
SISTER MARY VERNON BICK, SND
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Sister Mary Vernon Bick, age 93, entered into her eternal home. Born in August 1926 in Toledo to John Bick and Nellie (Hassen) Bick, Sister was the second of six children. She attended Gesu School and Notre Dame Academy before entering the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1944.
A teacher for 48 years and a principal for two years in elementary schools of the Toledo Diocese, Sister Vernon embodied the highest qualities of outstanding teaching. Sister taught students in primary grades at St. Wendelin, Fostoria; St. John, Delphos; St. Mary and St. Paul, Norwalk; St. Joseph, Monroeville; St. Mary Sandusky; Immaculate Conception, Bellevue; and in Toledo, Christ the King and Ladyfield.
The motto "For God Alone and the Child" characterizes Sister Mary Vernon's life. Treasuring the uniqueness of each child, she helped form children's strengths and encourage their creativity, abilities she shared by mentoring other teachers. Teaching at Lial Catholic School in Whitehouse, Ohio, Sister brought the love of nature into her classroom during her 26 years in active ministry as a teacher and aide there. Sister spent her retirement at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center in Whitehouse, Ohio.
Sister is survived by her brother, Gerald "Joe" and her sisters, Virginia Gottschalk and Anna Goetz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John Francis and John Raymond, both of whom died in infancy. Her gentle manner and interest in each person will make her greatly missed by her family and religious community.
Visitation is on Friday, January 31, at 3:00 p.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass is on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. Services are at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, Ohio. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery after the Mass. Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020